Judd Trump whitewashes Jack Lisowski to win Gibraltar Open in Milton Keynes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Judd Trump whitewashed Jack Lisowski to claim his fifth ranking title of the season at the Gibraltar Open in Milton Keynes.

Trump’s 4-0 win extended the agony for world number 10 Lisowski, who had also fallen to Trump in the World Grand Prix and German Masters finals.

And it moved Trump to within one of equalling last season’s record of six ranking title wins, with three more tournaments still outstanding.

Judd Trump successfully defends both his #BVEuroSeries title and @BetVictor Gibraltar Open title! The world number one has whitewashed Jack Lisowski 4-0 in the final to receive cheques for £150,000 and £50,000 respectively. He is a pleasure to watch. pic.twitter.com/yHy4rgSGqC — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) March 7, 2021

Having fallen short in the recent Welsh Open and Players’ Championship, Trump told Eurosport: “It’s important not to let it drag on too much, and two events is too much for me.

“I knew I had to do something about it so I just tried changing a few things to try to get my enjoyment back – I think I was getting too down on myself when I wasn’t playing my best.”

In a tournament whose final three rounds were all completed on Sunday, Trump also whitewashed Mark Allen before facing a tough semi-final against Matthew Selt.

Judd Trump whitewashed Jack Lisowski to retain his Gibraltar Open crown (Richard Sellers/PA)

Trump trailed 1-0 and was on the verge of falling further behind before getting the two snookers he required to swing the match in his favour and ultimately sealing a 4-1 win.

Lisowski had taken a tougher route, edging consecutive final-frame deciders over Lu Ning and Stuart Carrington to keep alive his hopes of a first career crown.

Unfortunately for Lisowski, Trump maintained the long-potting prowess that had served him so well in the tournament to take the opening frame.

Jack Lisowski suffered his third final defeat to Judd Trump this season (Nigel French/PA)

And when Trump won the next to move halfway from victory with a break of 106, it looked for Lisowski that it would be a case of history repeating itself.

He needed to capitalise on what few chances came his way, and when a missed pink brought an end to a promising break in the following frame, he fell further behind.

And Trump wrapped up a sensational title defence with a break of 94, only being denied a second century of the final by a missed pink.

Afterwards Trump paid tribute to Lisowski, adding: “I’ve seen him my whole life and he deserves to be two or three in the world, he’s that good. When he gets that first win he’ll be unstoppable.”