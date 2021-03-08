In her own words: Morgan Lake on International Women’s Day’s crucial role

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

International Women’s Day plays a valuable role in changing the perception of girls in sport, and this year, following the pandemic, its message of female empowerment is more important than ever.

It is vitally important that girls are inspired back into sport after the break in activity. I remember how tough it was for me as a teenager, missing out on social opportunities with my friends because I was always training.

I was fortunate in that I could look at athletes like Jess Ennis-Hill and Christine Ohuruogu as role models, and that really kept me focused, and made me realise my long-term goals over-shadowed those short-term setbacks.