In her own words: Morgan Lake on International Women’s Day’s crucial role

by Press Association
March 8, 2021, 6:01 am Updated: March 8, 2021, 3:57 pm
Morgan Lake says International Women’s Day can help to remove some of the stigmas surrounding women’s sport (Mike Egerton/PA Images).
International Women’s Day plays a valuable role in changing the perception of girls in sport, and this year, following the pandemic, its message of female empowerment is more important than ever.

It is vitally important that girls are inspired back into sport after the break in activity. I remember how tough it was for me as a teenager, missing out on social opportunities with my friends because I was always training.

I was fortunate in that I could look at athletes like Jess Ennis-Hill and Christine Ohuruogu as role models, and that really kept me focused, and made me realise my long-term goals over-shadowed those short-term setbacks.

