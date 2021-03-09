Steven Gerrard has Liverpool dream but hopes Jurgen Klopp stays ‘for many years’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steven Gerrard has admitted it is his “dream” to become Liverpool manager one day – but he hopes Jurgen Klopp remains in charge “for many years”.

Former Liverpool skipper Gerrard, 40, who has steered Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, told ITV that Klopp was “one of the best managers”.

Liverpool slumped to a sixth home Premier League defeat on Sunday to leave their Premier League title defence in tatters, but Gerrard said of Klopp: “I love him”.

Is there a message for the Liverpool FC fans watching Steven Gerrard’s success as manager? @itvnews pic.twitter.com/o7oLLy6EhQ — Peter A Smith (@PeterAdamSmith) March 9, 2021

“The Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club,” Gerrard said. “They want Jurgen Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager – and I’m totally with all of them.

“We shouldn’t talk about this, we have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute, I love him.

“I hope he stays for a few more years. But I’ve got a job here. I don’t think it’s helpful to talk about this and I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years.”

Gerrard made 710 appearances and won nine trophies for Liverpool during his 19-year playing career.

Gerrard spent almost two decades as a player at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

He hung up his boots in 2016 after a spell at the Los Angeles Galaxy and left his role as a youth coach at Anfield to become Rangers boss in May 2018.

“Liverpool is my club,” he added. “I had a great journey. Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is, but not yet and who’s to say I’ll ever be good enough.

“There’s a lot of fantastic managers that would all like the chance to manage Liverpool. We need to respect Jurgen first and foremost.”