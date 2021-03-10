First look at Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s Gucci movie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lady Gaga has shared the first look at her new film exploring a murder that rocked the Gucci fashion dynasty.

In House Of Gucci, Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

Maurizio was the grandson of Gucci’s founder and was murdered in 1995 by a hitman hired by his former spouse.

House Of Gucci, Gaga’s first film since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born, is directed by Sir Ridley Scott and also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Jack Huston.

In a first look at the film shared on Instagram by Gaga, she and Star Wars actor Driver are seen dressed extravagantly against a snowy backdrop.

Gaga, 34, wears a black turtleneck jumper and a fur hat while draped in gold jewellery. Driver, 37 and also an Oscar nominee, smiles in a chunky jumper and oversized glasses.

She captioned the post: “Signore e Signora Gucci.”

Filming for House Of Gucci has been taking place in Italy. Gaga was in the country when her two beloved French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint in Los Angeles in February.

Lady Gaga is returning to the big screen in House Of Gucci (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

They were found after the singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, offered a 500,000 dollar (£360,000) reward.

In a case that captivated Italy, Gucci, at one time the head of the revered fashion house, was shot and killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995.

Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was convicted of orchestrating the murder. In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

She was jailed in 1998 and eventually freed in 2016. In an interview with the Observer newspaper, Reggiani said: “If I could see Maurizio again I would tell him that I love him, because he is the person who has mattered most to me in my life.”

House Of Gucci is due to be released in November.