Erling Haaland is quickest player to score 20 Champions League goals

Erling Haaland continued his superb form with a Champions League double for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Haaland’s brace saw Dortmund draw 2-2 in an action-packed second leg to book their place in the quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win.

The 20-year-old Norwegian former RB Salzburg frontman has broken the record for the fewest games to reach 20 Champions League goals, achieving it in 14 matches.

Haaland’s second effort came from a retaken penalty after his goal from open play had been ruled out following a VAR review for an earlier foul, and saw him also become the first player to score two or more in four consecutive Champions League games.

This season, Haaland – son of former Leeds, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest midfielder Alf-Inge – has scored 10 goals in six Champions League matches so far, with Dortmund having topped Group F ahead of Lazio to reach the knockout stage.

Signed from Salzburg during January 2019 for a fee of around 20million euro (£17.5m), Haaland was the first player in Dortmund’s history to score on his Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League debuts.

(PA Graphics)

For Norway, Haaland scored twice in the 5-1 Nations League win over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park during September.

Haaland had made 19 Bundesliga appearances this season and scored 19 goals, including four in the 5-2 win at Hertha Berlin on November 21.

On Saturday, Haaland gave Dortmund a fast start in Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich with two goals inside the opening 10 minutes at the Allianz Arena.

However, a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski helped turn the match around as Bayern went on to win 4-2 and move back top of the table.