Sharon Osbourne in heated discussion over Piers Morgan on US TV

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sharon Osbourne was involved in a heated discussion on US TV over her defence of Piers Morgan.

Osbourne said she felt she was about to be “put in the electric chair” for supporting Morgan, who left his job on Good Morning Britain after making incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

He has been criticised for saying he does not believe Meghan after she told Oprah Winfrey she had suffered with her mental health and had suicidal thoughts.

Sharon Osbourne issued a passionate defence of Piers Morgan on US TV (Jon Super/PA)

Morgan has since said he stands by his comments.

Osbourne, 68, defended her friend on The Talk, the US TV show she co-hosts, and clashed with one of her fellow presenters over the issue.

“I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist,” an animated Osbourne said.

Osbourne confronted co-host Sheryl Underwood, who is black, telling her “don’t try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me”.

She added: “You tell me where you have heard him say, educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things.

“Educate me. Tell me.”

Comedian Underwood said it was “not the exact words of racism” but “the implication and the reaction to it, to not want to address that because she is a black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist”.

When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself. She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this – but did it anyway because it what she believes. https://t.co/gYnSwXZsUe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Underwood said she did not want viewers to think she was “attacking” Osbourne for being racist, to which the former X Factor judge replied: “It’s too late, I think that seed is already sewn.”

Osbourne, wife of rock star Ozzy, was seen dabbing her eyes during the segment.

Morgan praised Osbourne for tweeting her support for him. He said: “When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself.

“She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this – but did it anyway because it what she believes.”