Michael B Jordan to make directorial debut with Creed III

Michael B Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III, studio MGM has confirmed.

The US actor, 34, will also star in the sports drama film, which is a spin-off from the Rocky franchise.

Jordan plays boxing champion Adonis Creed, the son of world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed from the original Rocky movies.

Michael B Jordan will direct and star in the third Creed film, studio MGM said (Ian West/PA)

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are expected to reprise their roles for Creed III.

Jordan said the time felt “right” to take a seat in the director’s chair, adding he had learned from working with Ryan Coogler and Denzel Washington.

He said: “Creed III is that moment – a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

The first Creed film – directed by Coogler – arrived in 2015 to critical acclaim and box office success.

The sequel was released in 2018 to a similar response.

Last year Jordan was named sexiest man alive by People magazine.

Creed III is set for release in November 2022.