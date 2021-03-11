‘What a bunch of muppets’ – Ian Poulter sees funny side as European stars falter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Some of Europe’s top players proved they were still able to see the funny side despite suffering a miserable first day of the Players Championship.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup team-mates Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton combined to shoot 29 over par on a difficult day at Sawgrass, with former Open champion Stenson faring worst with an 85.

Poulter got off relatively lightly with a five-over-par 77 and took to social media to poke fun at the performance of “a bunch of muppets”.

One of those days, combined table score of +29…comment your 4 ball that can relate🤦🏼@henrikstenson @McIlroyRory @TyrrellHatton pic.twitter.com/x0a9ZDNpbl — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 11, 2021

“We’ve got a helluva lunch table here, players’ lounge,” Poulter says in his Twitter video.

“(Tyrrell) just decided to sit down and join Rory and I so collectively, four people sitting at this table, myself, Rory, Henrik – who’s just left – and Tyrrell, 29 over.

“Oh, what a bunch of muppets.”