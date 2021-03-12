IOC president believes boycotting Beijing Winter Olympics would achieve nothing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An athlete boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over China’s human rights abuses would not achieve anything, the president of the International Olympic Committee has said.

China has been criticised by human rights groups and activists, in particular its treatment of the Uighur Muslim population.

There have been calls for the IOC to use its global position to speak out against the abuse, and for athletes to boycott the Games.

However, IOC chief Thomas Bach says those considering a boycott should learn from history.