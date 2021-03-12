Saturday, March 13th 2021 Show Links
IOC president believes boycotting Beijing Winter Olympics would achieve nothing

by Press Association
March 12, 2021, 7:07 pm
IOC President Thomas Bach says a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing would achieve nothing (PA)
An athlete boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over China’s human rights abuses would not achieve anything, the president of the International Olympic Committee has said.

China has been criticised by human rights groups and activists, in particular its treatment of the Uighur Muslim population.

There have been calls for the IOC to use its global position to speak out against the abuse, and for athletes to boycott the Games.

However, IOC chief Thomas Bach says those considering a boycott should learn from history.

