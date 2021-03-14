Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Kids’ Choice Awards: The main winners from a slime-filled ceremony

by Press Association
March 14, 2021, 2:53 am
Justin Bieber enjoyed a successful night at the Kids’ Choice Awards (Mary Ellen Mathews/PA)
Justin Bieber enjoyed a successful night at the Kids’ Choice Awards (Mary Ellen Mathews/PA)

The Kids’ Choice Awards delivered its usual slime-filled ceremony, with some of the world’s most popular stars of music, TV and film honoured.

Justin Bieber, BTS and Ariana Grande all picked up prizes, while actors going home with trophies included Robert Downey Jr and Millie Bobby Brown.

Here are the main winners:

Favourite movie –  Wonder Woman 1984

Favourite family TV show – Stranger Things

Favourite music collaboration – Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande (Stuck With U)

Favourite male artist – Justin Bieber

Favourite female artist – Ariana Grande

Favourite reality show – America’s Got Talent

Favourite movie actress – Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes)

Favourite movie actor – Robert Downey Jr (Dolittle)

Favourite TV actress – Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Favourite TV actor – Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Favourite song – BTS (Dynamite)

Favourite music group – BTS

Favourite global music star – BTS

Favourite animated series – SpongeBob SquarePants

Favourite animated film – Soul

Favourite female social star – Charli D’Amelio

Favourite voice from an animated movie – Anna Kendrick (Trolls World Tour)

Favourite kids TV show – Alexa & Katie

More from the Press and Journal