James Harden dominates fourth quarter as Brooklyn Nets beat Detroit Pistons

A late scoring explosion from James Harden propelled the Brooklyn Nets to a 100-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

After trailing through most of the game, Detroit’s offence finally clicked into gear in the fourth quarter as the Pistons rallied behind Jerami Grant to stay within earshot of snatching an upset win.

However Harden – who also finished with 10 rebounds and 10 assists – was too strong down the stretch, scoring 12 of his 24 points in the last quarter to help the Nets hold on for a five-point win.

📼 The Beard went off for his NINTH triple-double as a Net 📼@JHarden13 HIGHLIGHTS ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PUwYQvE9XT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 14, 2021

Kyrie Irving added 18 points for Brooklyn, while Grant finished with 22.

Russell Westbrook may have won the scoring battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Greek forward won the war, with the Milwaukee Bucks outscoring the Washington Wizards 125-119.

Westbrook scored 42 points to Antetokounmpo’s 33, but the Wizards were ultimately not able to keep up with the Bucks all the way to the final buzzer.

The MVP with another triple-double tonight: 33 PTS | 11 REB | 11 AST pic.twitter.com/RHMldgZTAz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 14, 2021

The win keeps Milwaukee within two games of the Philadelphia 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix were outscored by 15 points in the third quarter as they suffered their first loss in six games.

Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard combined for 51 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers see off the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-121.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted 34 points in a losing effort for Minnesota.

The Dallas Mavericks brought the Nuggets’ five-game win streak to an end with a 116-103 victory in Denver.

After a tight first quarter, the Mavericks pulled away in the second and maintained their advantage to reach eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Toronto Raptors 114-104, the Atlanta Hawks cruised past the Sacramento Kings 121-106 and the New York Knicks returned to winning ways with a 119-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.