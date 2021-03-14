Man City foil Fulham and Blades battered without Wilder – 5 things we learned

Manchester City marched on while Sheffield United looked lost without their manager and a trio of threatened sides claimed vital points in the relegation fight.

Here, the PA news agency looks at these and other issues among five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend.

City not resting on laurels

Sergio Aguero scored his first Premier League goal in more than a year against Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City may have looked like champions-in-waiting for some time but, with Pep Guardiola’s side chasing an unprecedented quadruple, they showed no complacency against Fulham. They may not have been at their dominant best in the first half at Craven Cottage but they ultimately eased to a convincing 3-0 win. They will also take plenty more from the game. Guardiola played a different system with two centre-forwards in Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both involved, as well as three centre-backs. He also got 90 minutes and a goal out of Aguero as the Argentinian continues his drive to recover full match sharpness. All this could prove beneficial for crucial knockout games in the weeks ahead.

Troubled trio respond to Fulham pressure

Brighton celebrated claiming three vital points against Southampton (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Prior to running into City, Fulham had been gathering momentum in their battle to escape the relegation zone, losing just one of their previous seven and beating champions Liverpool. This week, the sides looking over their shoulders responded. Burnley claimed an impressive win over Everton that combined both hard work and finesse, capped by a stunning goal from Dwight McNeil. Goal-shy Brighton claimed an important victory at Southampton and even Newcastle, after just two wins in their previous 16, battled to the end to grab a potentially crucial point against Aston Villa. The ball is back in Fulham’s court.

Influence of Wilder obvious now it’s gone

Sheffield United were flat without Chris Wilder (Mike Egerton/PA)

The reaction to Chris Wilder’s departure from bottom side Sheffield United has been one of general surprise throughout the game, despite the Blades’ struggles this season. Wilder lifted the South Yorkshire side from the middle of League One to ninth in the Premier League last season. Even this term, as luck and results deserted them, performances never indicated that Wilder had lost the dressing room. The influence he was having has perhaps become obvious now it has gone, with United suffering a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Leicester.

Iheanacho sparks Foxes

Kelechi Iheanacho is starting to deliver on his promise (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

More than six years have passed since Manchester City applied for a work permit for a then 18-year-old Kelechi Iheanacho arguing that, even though he was not a full Nigeria international, he was a ‘special talent’. It did not work out for him at the Etihad Stadium, however, and it has also taken him time to find his feet at Leicester since his move in 2017. Yet his current form underlines what they may have seen in Manchester all those years ago and could not be better timed for the Foxes. His hat-trick against Sheffield United, extending his scoring streak to three successive games, brought Brendan Rodgers’ men three valuable points as they bid to consolidate a top-four place.

Arteta shows ruthless side

Mikel Arteta (left) dropped captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Mikel Arteta has not revealed what the nature of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s disciplinary indiscretion was but the Arsenal manager made a bold call in dropping his star player for the north London derby against Tottenham. The Gunners boss showed he can be ruthless but, while the squad will now know the consequences for stepping out of line, it was nevertheless a gamble. In the short term it could have cost Arsenal the game and, in the longer term, there is the risk his relationship with a key player could fracture.