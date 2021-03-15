Draymond Green triple-double leads Golden State Warriors to win over Utah Jazz

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Draymond Green posted a triple-double to lead the Golden State Warriors to an upset 131-119 win at home to the Utah Jazz in the NBA on Sunday.

Green had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the 26th triple-double of his career and added four steals to help the Warriors end a four-game losing streak, their worst of the season.

Stephen Curry had 32 points for Golden State with six three-pointers on top of his nine assists, while Andrew Wiggins scored 28.

The Jazz, top of the Western Conference compared to the Warriors’ ninth position, were led by Rudy Gobert with 24 points and a career-high 28 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell registered 24.

The New Orleans Pelicans secured a comfortable 135-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, with Zion Williamson leading the way with 27 points.

Lonzo Ball made five three-pointers and had 20 points for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram had 23.

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points for the Clippers, who are now 25-15 and sit fourth in the Western Conference.

The Miami Heat rallied in the last quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 102-97 to make it four victories on the bounce and 10 out of 11.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Tyler Herro recorded 22 for the Heat, who moved up to fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando guard Terrence Ross had 31 points, but could not help his side hold on to a three-quarter time lead as Miami took the last quarter 29-20.

In other games, the Philadelphia 76ers thrashed the San Antonio Spurs 134-99, the Atlanta Hawks won 100-82 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics won 134-107 versus the Houston Rockets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Portland Trail Blazers 114-112, the Chicago Bulls claimed a 118-95 triumph at home to the Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-122.