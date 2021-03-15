Monday, March 15th 2021 Show Links
News / World

How Erik Lamela’s Rabona compares to this season’s best Premier League goals

by Press Association
March 15, 2021, 12:53 pm
Erik Lamela scored one of the goals of the season against Arsenal (Julian Finney/PA)
Erik Lamela scored one of the goals of the season against Arsenal (Julian Finney/PA)

Erik Lamela scored a goal of the season contender with his Rabona in the north London derby against Arsenal.

Here, the PA News Agency looks at that spectacular strike and some of the other contenders.

James Maddison (Manchester City v Leicester)

Maddison scored the pick of the goals with this sublime curler as Leicester ran riot at the Etihad on September 27 in a 5-2 victory.

Manuel Lanzini (Tottenham v West Ham)

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register

More from the Press and Journal