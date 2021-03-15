How Erik Lamela’s Rabona compares to this season’s best Premier League goals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Erik Lamela scored a goal of the season contender with his Rabona in the north London derby against Arsenal.

Here, the PA News Agency looks at that spectacular strike and some of the other contenders.

James Maddison (Manchester City v Leicester)

Maddison scored the pick of the goals with this sublime curler as Leicester ran riot at the Etihad on September 27 in a 5-2 victory.

Manuel Lanzini (Tottenham v West Ham)