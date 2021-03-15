Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya among Oscar contenders

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed and Daniel Kaluuya are among the British actors who have been nominated for Oscars.

Kaluuya, who was previously nominated for the best actor prize in 2018 for his role in Get Out, picked up his second nod in three years for his performance as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the film Judas And The Black Messiah.

He is nominated for the best supporting actor prize alongside Sacha Baron Cohen for his turn as social activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Sacha Baron Cohen (Ian West/PA)

Riz Ahmed scored a best actor nod for his role as a drummer who loses his hearing in Sound Of Metal, alongside Gary Oldman for his role as the Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz in Mank and Sir Anthony Hopkins for his turn in drama The Father, about a man slipping into dementia.

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman is considered to be the front runner in the category for his performance as an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

He died aged 43 last August due to complications related to colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman (Ian West/PA)

Minari actor Steven Yeun is also nominated in the category.

Mulligan is nominated for the best actress prize for her role as a grieving woman seeking revenge in Promising Young Woman, alongside The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, for her turn in Pieces Of A Woman.

They will compete alongside Frances McDormand for Nomadland, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Andra Day for The United States Vs Billie Holiday.

Olivia Colman has also scored an Oscar nod for her supporting role in The Father.

Olivia Colman has already won an Oscar for The Favourite (Ian West/PA)

The British star, who won an Oscar in 2019 for The Favourite, is nominated alongside Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Amanda Seyfried for Mank and Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari.

Baron Cohen has also scored a screenplay nod for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Also nominated in the best supporting actor category are Leslie Odom Jr for One Night In Miami, Paul Raci for Sound Of Metal and LaKeith Stanfield for Judas And The Black Messiah.

The nominations for Academy Awards were announced by husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas live from London.

Two female filmmakers have been nominated in the directing category – Chloe Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, becoming the sixth and seventh women to ever be nominated.

(PA Graphics)

In the past 92 ceremonies, only five women directors have made it on to the ballot and in 2020, no female directors were nominated.

There has only ever been one woman to win the prize – Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker.

The other directors nominated are Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round, David Fincher for Mank and Lee Isaac Chung for Minari.

The contenders for best picture are The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

The Academy Awards were delayed by the pandemic and are now scheduled to take place on April 25.