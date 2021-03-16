Maheta Molango in line to replace Gordon Taylor as PFA chief executive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Maheta Molango is set to succeed Gordon Taylor as chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Four independent non-executive directors have been leading the recruitment process to find the union’s first new chief executive in 40 years.

Taylor has held the post since 1981 and the PFA has confirmed an Independent Advisory Panel has recommended former Brighton striker Molango, 38, for the post.

In a statement, the PFA said: “Following an open recruitment process for the Professional Footballers’ Association’s next chief executive, an Independent Advisory Panel has recommended Maheta Molango to the Players’ Board.

“In conjunction with an external recruitment agency, the Advisory Panel has led an independent and transparent search for the PFA’s next chief executive.

“The PFA Players’ Board unanimously approved the proposed candidate, and the PFA will now look to finalise terms and formalise the appointment.”

Molango hails from Switzerland and spent time as a player with Atletico Madrid before joining Brighton in 2004.

The striker scored 12 seconds into his league debut but did not find the net for the Seagulls again, spending time on loan at Lincoln, Oldham and Wrexham before his contract was terminated by mutual consent in February 2007.

Molango spent a brief period with Grays Athletic before starting work in the employment law department of Baker & McKenzie in Madrid in April 2007.

He was appointed chief executive of Real Mallorca in January 2016, holding the role with the Spanish club until February 2020.