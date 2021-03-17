Two jurors dropped from George Floyd murder trial after £20m settlement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A judge has dismissed two jurors selected for the trial of a former police officer over George Floyd’s death because of fears that they had been tainted by the city’s announcement last week of a 27 million dollar (£20 million) settlement to Mr Floyd’s family.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill recalled seven jurors and questioned each one in turn to find out what they knew about the settlement and whether it affected their ability to serve. Former officer Derek Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, had requested the recall.

Judge Cahill was being careful to ask jurors if they had heard news of the settlement without giving details, saying only that there had been “extensive media coverage about developments in a civil suit between the city of Minneapolis and the family of George Floyd” and asking if they had been exposed to it.

Judge Peter Cahill (Court TV/AP)

The first dismissed juror said he had heard about the settlement. “I think it will be hard to be impartial,” he said.

“That sticker price obviously shocked me,” the second juror said. He added he thought he could set the news aside, but was not sure, and after a long pause, Judge Cahill dismissed him.

The judge retained five other jurors, including a black man in his 30s who said he had heard about the settlement on the radio on Friday evening but could put it aside and decide the case only on evidence presented in the courtroom.

“It hasn’t affected me at all because I don’t know the details,” he said.

Mr Nelson had called the timing of the announcement in the middle of jury selection “profoundly disturbing to the defence” and “not fair”. He has also requested a delay in the trial, which Judge Cahill is considering.

Derek Chauvin in court (Court TV/AP)

Nine jurors had been selected by Tuesday, including five who are white, one who is multiracial, two who are black and one who is Hispanic. There are six men and three women, ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s. Fourteen people, including two standbys, are needed.

Judge Cahill has set opening statements for March 29 at the earliest, but the dismissal of some jurors could threaten that date.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter over the May 25 death of Mr Floyd, a black man who was declared dead after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.

The death, captured on a widely seen bystander video, set off weeks of sometimes-violent protests across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.