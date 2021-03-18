Inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will feature F1’s fastest street circuit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Saudi Arabia’s debut Formula One grand prix in December will feature the fastest street circuit in the sport.

At 6.175km, the Jeddah Street Circuit will be the second longest on the calendar and enable average speeds of around 250km/h.

A formidable 6.175km ribbon of 27 corners, with a simulated average speed of more than 250km/h… 😱#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/FNVywZ6p2f — Formula 1 (@F1) March 18, 2021

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn said: “The design brings out the best of a modern street circuit but also has fast paced free flowing areas that will create fast speeds and overtaking opportunities.

“The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea, and we can’t wait to see the cars on the track in December.”

The longest circuit currently on the Formula One calendar is Spa Francorchamps in Belgium at 7km.