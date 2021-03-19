Life of late actress Brittany Murphy to be explored in HBO documentary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The life of late Hollywood actress Brittany Murphy will be explored in an HBO documentary.

Producers promised to “go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines” for an “in-depth, intimate character portrait”.

Murphy, star of films including Clueless, 8 Mile and Just Married, died in mysterious circumstances aged 32 in 2009.

Hollywood actress Brittany Murphy died aged 32 under mysterious circumstances (Yui Mok/PA)

Her cause of death was ruled an accident, with a coroner blaming a combination of pneumonia and over-the-counter medications she had taken.

Less than six months later Murphy’s British husband Simon Monjack, 40, died at the same house under similar circumstances.

HBO promised the new documentary will explore “the mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic death” of Murphy.

It will feature interviews with those closest to the actress, the network added.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, non-fiction and live-action family programming at HBO Max, said: “Our Brittany Murphy documentary cuts through the tabloid noise with an elevated, nuanced depiction of a sensational story.

“Crafting a grounded account of Brittany Murphy’s life struggles and sudden passing comes with great responsibility and we’ve partnered with a masterful creative team to produce a thoughtful examination of a tragedy that has long been cause for speculation.”

Cynthia Hill is directing the documentary.