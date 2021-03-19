Manchester City drawn against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League last eight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester City’s quest for a maiden Champions League title will continue with a quarter-final meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

The premier European club competition is the big prize missing from Pep Guardiola’s reign at City, having never got past the semi-finals, and they have been handed another German assignment after beating Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16.

But a tough route to the Istanbul final lies in wait as if they can get past Dortmund, with the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, as either Bayern Munich or Paris St Germain will be waiting in the last four.

The road to Istanbul is set! 😍 Which 2 teams will make the final? 🤔#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/HdgWQRCMHQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2021

The reigning champions will face Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG in a repeat of last season’s final.

2019 winners Liverpool have been handed a tough tie as they will play 13-time European champions Real Madrid.

The Reds, who lost the 2018 final to Los Blancos, must visit the Bernabeu in the first leg, where they lost 1-0 in a group game seven years ago.

Chelsea look to have been handed a favourable quarter-final draw against Portuguese side Porto.

Real Madrid or Liverpool 🆚 Porto or Chelsea#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/qkRQOWXqak — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2021

Thomas Tuchel’s men got past Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate in the last round and will be heavy favourites to overcome the 2004 champions, despite them beating Juventus in the last 16.

If both English clubs progress then they will meet in another instalment of their fierce Champions League rivalry.

Chelsea and Liverpool previously met in the last four in 2004/05, 2006/07 and 2007/08 and also in the 2008/09 quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals will be played over the weeks of April 6/7 and 13/14 while the last four will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5.