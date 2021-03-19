Sebastian Stan on ‘evolved and intense’ stunts in Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sebastian Stan has said the stunts on the new Marvel show The Falcon And The Winter Soldier were “even more evolved and intense” than they are on the big screen.

The actor reprises his role as Bucky Barnes for the spin-off series alongside Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson.

It is the second Marvel series to debut on streaming service Disney+ following the success of WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Stan said: “It was pretty on par with the films, I felt, and actually, even more evolved and intense.

“Definitely for Falcon it feels like the action really intensified in a lot of ways, and also for Bucky as well.

“We’re always finding new ways to have them evolve with their action sequences, but it’s tonally the same as the movies.”

Mackie added: “The great thing about what we were able to do was nothing was jeopardised or watered down.

“The same stunt guys we worked with on the films are the same guys who choreographed and did all of our stunts on the show, because of that the stunts are really amazing.

“And taking the idea of weaponry away, so it’s more hand to hand combat.

“It’s more physical. It’s more assertive. It’s more of us utilising our strengths, instead of something else.

“So, because of that, the stunt guys had a field day. Sebastian and myself did a lot of stunt training to be able to go in and a lot of the stuff you see is us. But we had amazing stuntmen to go in and kick ass for us.”

It's almost time for Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Solider 🕒 Start streaming the Six-Episode Event tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/kIRA10Qn91 — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) March 19, 2021

The show follows in the footsteps of WandaVision in exploring the emotional trauma of the Avengers, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige said this will be a recurring theme through the new era of the superhero outings.

He said: “I think you feel it more because we have more time with the Disney+ series, but I think that’s something we’ve always tried to do.

“Iron Man 3 was all about Tony Stark’s PTSD from Avengers essentially, it’s always about exploring.

“What’s great about the Marvel characters is you’ve always heard us say is their flaws, is grounding something, for as crazy and extraordinary and science fiction and fantasy and supernatural as the MCU can get, it’s grounding in the character experiences and the emotions of the character.

“And that’s always by far the most important anchor for any story we’re going to tell.

“And there has been a lot of trauma for these characters over the years and you can easily forget that or brush that under the carpet because there’s sparkly portals opening and people cheering and Iron Man punching a flying lizard.

“But really, if you think about it, which we do, we think about what if – what if we were those characters, what if we lived this, there would be horrific elements to that that would have repercussions years down the line, and that is very fun to explore.”

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is available on Disney+ now.