President Biden stumbles on plane stairs ahead of trip to Atlanta

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

US president Joe Biden took a tumble as he boarded Air Force One.

The president stumbled up the stairs at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as he prepared to travel to Atlanta in Georgia.

He recovered and then saluted the military officers who had greeted him earlier on the tarmac.

Later, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden was “doing 100% fine”.