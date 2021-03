Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas to reprise Olympic rivalry in May showdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas will reprise their Olympic rivalry when they clash for Taylor’s undisputed world lightweight titles on May 1.

Almost a decade on from their famous meeting at London 2012, the pair will meet again on a card nominally headed by the heavyweight clash between Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker.

Taylor beat Jonas in their lightweight quarter-final in front of crowd generating a record 113.7 decibels of noise at London’s ExCel Arena before going on to claim Olympic gold.

I see boxing's worst kept secret is out. No better way to end a great week, than with a good spar. Thanks @tanjaovsenik @RhiannonDixon3 👊🏽💖 #AndTheNew #AllTheBelts pic.twitter.com/B5FAL5ow2l — Natasha Jonas (@TashaJonas) March 19, 2021

Since then Taylor has won professional world titles in two weight divisions while Jonas fought a thrilling world super-featherweight title draw with Terri Harper last summer.

Taylor said: “Natasha proved in her last fight that she is still performing at the highest level so it’s a great challenge for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

“People still talk about our fight in the 2012 Olympics and I think that proved to be a real eye opener for people in terms of what women’s boxing is all about.”

Chisora’s bout against former WBO champion Parker will mark his first fight since his defeat to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley last October.