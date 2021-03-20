CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combine for Portland to put away Dallas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined for more than 60 points as their Portland Trail Blazers finished 125-119 over the Dallas Mavericks.

Playing in just his third game back from injury, McCollum scored 32 points including a massive three-pointer over a defending Kristaps Porzingis which gave the Blazers a 118-112 lead with 77 seconds left on the clock.

Lillard contributed 31 points against a huge effort from Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who recorded 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists but still could not deny Portland coach Terry Stotts his 500th win.

Kyrie Irving’s 43 points were not enough for the Brooklyn Nets whose six-game winning streak was ended with a 121-113 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Golden State Warriors shrugged off the absence of the injured Steph Curry as Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points in the 116-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic each scored 34 points as the Denver Nuggets fought back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 131-127.

22 points in the fourth and OT.@BeMore27 just knows how to close 😤#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Qhxb6diJpY — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 20, 2021

The Boston Celtics fell to their third straight loss as they went down 107-96 to the Sacramento Kings, the San Antonio Spurs took advantage of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ slow start to win 116-110 in Ohio and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-101.

Elsewhere the Houston Rockets slumped to a franchise-record 19th consecutive defeat as they lost 113-110 to the Detroit Pistons, the Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 115-112 and the Indiana Pacers blew away the Miami Heat 137-110.