Luke Evans shows off chiselled abs after body transformation

Luke Evans has shown off his chiselled abs after an eight-month regime.

The Beauty And The Beast star, 41, said he began his effort to transform his body last summer.

He shared before-and-after photos in which he can be seen smiling as he poses shirtless against a white wall.

The second picture shows Evans with noticeably defined abs and arms.

He captioned the pictures: “8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 – February 2021.

“I won’t bother putting statistics as the judges will only judge. #fbf#nearly42.”

He has previously shared insights into his hard work to change his body, posting a photo of himself with an exercise band draped around his neck and an exercise ball behind him.

He captioned the photo: “Home gym training is so great….” followed by a string of thumbs down emojis and angry faces.

Evans was most recently seen in the ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

He will soon star in the live-action version of Disney’s Pinocchio, opposite Tom Hanks as Geppetto.

Evans will play The Coachman, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice Jiminy Cricket.