Organisers confirm no overseas spectators at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

No overseas spectators will be permitted to attend this summer’s rearranged Olympic or Paralympic Games in Tokyo, officials have confirmed.

An announcement was made following a meeting of representatives of the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee and the government of Japan on Saturday.

The decision comes due to continuing uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No overseas spectators will attend the Tokyo Games (Adam Davy/PA)

A statement from the five parties involved in the meeting read: “Currently, the Covid-19 situation in Japan and many other countries around the world is still very challenging and a number of variant strains have emerged, whilst international travel remains severely restricted globally.

“Based on the present situation of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that entry into Japan will be guaranteed this summer for people from overseas.

“In order to give clarity to ticket-holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“This conclusion will further contribute to ensure safe and secure Games for all participants and the Japanese public.”

The Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic, begin on July 23 and end on August 8.

The Paralympics, which are also affected by the decision, take place from August 24-September 5.

The statement added that tickets purchased overseas through the organising committee will be refunded.