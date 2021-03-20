Robert Page: Daniel James always believed his early Man United form would return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Daniel James chose to stay at Manchester United after believing he could rediscover his initial Old Trafford form, according to Wales caretaker manager Robert Page.

Wales winger James hit the ground running at United following his £15million move from Swansea in June 2019, scoring three goals in his first four games.

James made 46 appearances last term, but the 23-year-old found himself on the first-team fringes earlier this season and his Old Trafford future looked bleak.

But James has become a regular again for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks, starting eight of United’s last nine games ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final trip to Leicester.

“There was speculation and talk in January he was going to move on,” said Page, who will again be standing in for the absent Ryan Giggs for Wales’ opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and the Czech Republic.

“But he decided not to because he saw the impact he had when he went there first and knew that form would come back.

“That is what you have to do with young players because they can show levels of inconsistency.

“He is back playing football at the top level and does not look out of place whatsoever.”

James almost joined Leeds in January 2019 before moving to Manchester, and the Yorkshire club’s interest in the 23-year-old reportedly resurfaced in the last transfer window.

But James decided to stay at Old Trafford and successive scoring appearances against Southampton, Real Sociedad and Newcastle last month took his goal tally for the season to five.

Page said: “He has now got himself back into the team and worked really hard to get back in there. He looks a threat everytime he plays.

Assistant manager Robert Page takes charge of the start of Wales’ World Cup qualifying campaign again with boss Ryan Giggs absent again (Nick Potts/PA)

“He has gone in to a huge club in Man United and has obviously impressed right from the start.

“He has played more or less every game, but with a young player you are going to get levels of inconsistency and you have to manage that.

“I think Man United have done that now. At the right time they have pulled him out.”

James is set to join skipper Gareth Bale and Kieffer Moore in the Wales forward line away to Belgium in Leuven on Wednesday.

Skipper Gareth Bale (centre) will link up with Daniel James for Wales’ World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and the Czech Republic (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales then have a Cardiff friendly before the Czechs come to the Welsh capital for a World Cup qualifier.

“DJ played in the past even without playing minutes at club level,” Page said.

“But it is beneficial for us if you have players coming in who are playing week in, week out.

“He is back playing football at the top level and that is great for us.”