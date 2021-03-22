Justin Harding not feeling any pressure as he chases back-to-back wins in Kenya

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Justin Harding feels the pressure is off as he makes a quick return to the scene of Sunday’s triumph in Kenya.

The European Tour is staging back-to-back events at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi with the Kenya Savannah Classic teeing off on Tuesday just two days after Harding won the Magical Kenya Open.

The South African carded a final-round 66 to claim his first tournament victory in two years by two strokes.

“I’m going to enjoy this week,” he said. “It’s exciting, obviously I’ve played well here and it just gives me an opportunity to keep going.

“I was happy to have got over the line. I executed my golf shots down the stretch, which I was happy with. It was a good feeling, I’ll enjoy it, probably, throughout the entire week.

“There is not going to be a lot of pressure. I know I am playing well and it is a golf course that I like. Just keep doing the same things and see what happens.”

Harding will begin on Tuesday playing alongside Frenchman Romain Langasque, who has had some success in back-to-back events previously. The 25-year-old won the Wales Open at Celtic Manor last August, which was the second of successive events at the Newport resort.

Langasque, who finished in a tie for fifth last week, said: “It was a really good idea from the European Tour to put back-to-back events on again because of the situation we have at the moment.

“I’m really happy to be playing here again because it’s a course where I feel really good. I feel really happy to be here and I look forward to having a good week again next week.”

Also playing with Harding and Langasque will be Manchester-born Sam Horsfield, who also triumphed at Celtic Manor, in the Celtic Classic, last year.

Horsfield, who tied for eighth on Sunday after a final-round 65, said: “I played more aggressively on the weekend than I did the first two days.

“I’ll hopefully be able to pull off some of the shots I pulled off next week, play more aggressive and see where it ends up.”