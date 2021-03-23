Rebel Wilson injured after dog runs into her path during London bike ride

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Actress Rebel Wilson said she was injured on a bike ride in London after a dog ran into her path.

The Australian star of Pitch Perfect, 41, shared a picture to Instagram showing her feet propped up on a table with ice on her left ankle.

She wrote: “F*** people who don’t have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!”

In a separate video, Wilson filmed herself riding past Buckingham Palace and said: “But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!!”

Wilson is reportedly in the UK filming her latest project. Over the weekend she shared a picture with Matt Lucas.

The comedian, known for films including Bridesmaids and Cats, made headlines last year for her dramatic weight loss.

She described 2020 as her “year of health” after shedding 28kg.

Speaking to fans in a video posted to social media, Wilson fought back tears and said: “It’s hard when I talk about the emotional stuff. It’s hard. I can do this.

“I wasn’t valuing myself and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I’m trying to change those patterns, so you’re more loving and treating yourself with respect.

“I’m working on self love, and that’s a hard concept to master.”

Wilson announced she had split from businessman Jacob Busch in February.