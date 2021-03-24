Dubai’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum dies aged 75

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai and the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates, has died, his brother said. He was 75.

Sheikh Hamdan served as deputy leader of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of the city-state who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the UAE.

Emirati officials announced the death without specifying a cause.

The Ruler's Court of @HHShkMohd offers its condolences on the demise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 24, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan had been in poor health for several months. Last autumn, he flew abroad for an unspecified operation and in recent weeks his brother Sheikh Mohammed has tweeted prayers for his recovery.

Born on December 25 1945, the second son of late ruler Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum grew up in what was known as the Trucial States, a collection of Arab sheikhdoms along the southern shore of the Persian Gulf which were part of a British protectorate since 1820.

When the UAE formed its first cabinet in 1971, Sheikh Hamdan became finance minister and held the post until his death, attracting foreign investment, managing the country’s oil wealth and, along with his brother, overseeing the transformation of Dubai into a regional financial hub.

May God have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who devoted years of his life in service to the nation and its people. Our sincere condolences to his immediate family, the esteemed Al Maktoum family, and the people of the UAE at this time of great sadness. pic.twitter.com/YkaRS73iPi — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 24, 2021

The country separately has a minister of state for financial affairs.

He led Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) Fund for international development.

Sheikh Hamdan controlled a wide array of conglomerates reaching across Dubai’s economy, such as the Dubai Ports Authority, Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Natural Gas ‎Company.

Like his brother, he became a big name in horse racing out of the UAE, founding Shadwell Racing in 1981, an operation with a legacy of producing star thoroughbreds.

His funeral service will be restricted to family because of Covid-19, according to Dubai’s government-run media office, which ordered government offices closed for three days of mourning.

“Today we lost one of the most loyal men of the UAE after a life full of giving and sincere patriotism,” wrote the country’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.