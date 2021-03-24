Emily Ratajkowski shares picture of her newborn ‘beautiful boy’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emily Ratajkowski has labelled her newborn a “beautiful boy” as she shared a photo of the infant on social media.

The model and actress had previously said she would not reveal the gender of the child, who she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski posted the photo of Sylvester, who was born earlier this month, on Instagram.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Alongside a picture of her breastfeeding the infant, she wrote: “Beautiful boy.”

Ratajkowski told Vogue in October: “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she said.

“Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who – rather than what – is growing inside my belly.

“Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

(Aurore Marechal/PA)

The London-born actress – who has starred in films including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty – found fame when she appeared in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in a ceremony at New York City Hall in 2018.