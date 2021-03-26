On This Day in 2008: David Beckham wins 100th England cap

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

David Beckham won his 100th cap for England on March 26, 2008.

The midfielder, playing for LA Galaxy at the time, played 63 minutes in a 1-0 friendly defeat to France at the Stade de France.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Beckham’s memorable day 13 years on.

100 club

The LA Galaxy midfielder was presented with a commemorative cap by Sir Bobby Charlton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Beckham, aged 32, became just the fifth player to play 100 times for England, joining an esteemed list of names in the country’s rich footballing history. Billy Wright, Bobby Moore, Sir Bobby Charlton and Peter Shilton had all got there before him, though perhaps not with the ups and downs Beckham endured during his Three Lions career. Plenty of the ‘Golden Generation’ followed Beckham to a century of caps, with Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole all reaching the landmark.

Les Miserables

Beckham was replaced by David Bentley in the 63rd minute against France (Martin Rickett/PA)

Although it was a proud moment for Beckham to get his 100th cap, he may wish it came in different circumstances. The midfielder was recalled to Fabio Capello’s squad for just his second game in charge and started in Paris. However, the Three Lions – a squad in transition having failed to qualify for the forthcoming Euro 2008 tournament – put in a limp display. Beckham lasted 63 minutes before being replaced by David Bentley as Capello’s side went down to Franck Ribery’s first-half penalty. There was more fanfare for Beckham in the following match at Wembley, when Charlton handed him a commemorative golden cap.

Golden Boots

Beckham wore gold boots to commemorate his 100th England cap (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Beckham was never one to do things in an understated manner, so there is little surprise that he went big on his special occasion, wearing gold boots. The Adidas footwear were bright, bordering on yellow, and had the St George’s flag stitched into the heel.