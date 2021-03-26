Bindi Irwin welcomes baby and announces name tribute to her father Steve

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bindi Irwin has announced the birth of her first child with husband Chandler Powell and revealed her daughter’s name features a tribute to her late father.

The 22-year-old was just eight when her conservationist father, known as the Crocodile Hunter, was killed by a stingray.

Steve Irwin died aged 44 in 2006 after being attacked by the stingray as he was filming for a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland.

TV star Irwin announced the baby, named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was born on her first wedding anniversary and explained the meaning of each of her names.

Sharing a photo of herself and Powell cradling the new arrival, she wrote: “March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.

“Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light.

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

“Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Irwin tied the knot with husband Powell, a former professional wakeboarder, at her family’s Australia Zoo in Queensland on March 25 2020, hours before the country banned weddings attended by more than five people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the ceremony, they lit a candle in memory of her father.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child in August 2020.