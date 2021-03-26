Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba and Margot Robbie star in The Suicide Squad trailer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba and Margot Robbie are among the stars to appear in a new trailer for The Suicide Squad.

The film, which has been directed by James Gunn, is to be released later this year.

John Cena and Pete Davidson also feature in the trailer for the superhero film.

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6. Watch the Official Red Band trailer now, ❤️ to subscribe, and be among the first to receive content up until release! pic.twitter.com/O4fw1pbvXO — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

Former Doctor Who and The Thick Of It star Capaldi plays The Thinker in the upcoming release.

The trailer shows his character, who has an enlarged head with bolts sticking out of it, being threatened by members of the squad.

Robbie, who also starred in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, reprises her role as Harley Quinn.

I have loved the character of Harley Quinn since she debuted as an animated character. It was my privilege bringing her to life in all her nutso glory. @MargotRobbie #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/Hgb6UaWHYL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

The trailer shows the squad plotting to free her character from captivity, only to discover she has already freed herself.

The film also sees Elba play Bloodsport, while wrestler Cena is Peacemaker and Saturday Night Live star Davidson takes on the role of Blackguard.

Gunn tweeted: “Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart.”

The Suicide Squad is being released on August 6.