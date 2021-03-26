Fraternity members stole rare tree from US university arboretum, police say

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

US police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum said that they have cracked the case.

UW-Madison police said three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as part of a “pledge” activity for the former Chi Phi fraternity, which has not been recognised as an official student organisation since 2015.

Police said they acted on a tip, and that the three admitted to purchasing a chainsaw, renting a vehicle and stealing the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine.

The stolen tree was about 30 yards from a street that runs through the arboretum, which is a popular spot for walkers, joggers, bicyclists and nature lovers.

CASE CLOSED: thanks to a tip from the community, UWPD has cited three students for their role in the theft of a rare 25-foot tall pine tree from the @UWArboretum last year.More info » https://t.co/w42cUniE2V pic.twitter.com/9WiX4TM6Iz — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) March 26, 2021

The tree was planted in 1988 and its theft drew widespread attention.

After learning how rare the tree was, and that police were investigating, the students destroyed it and disposed of it outside of the city, university police said.

Each of the students was cited for removing the tree, which is punishable by a 200 US dollar fine.

University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone declined to comment on the students involved, citing federal privacy laws related to student discipline.

She said in general students can face campus disciplinary action in addition to criminal sanctions.