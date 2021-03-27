Survivors sought after deadly Egyptian building collapse

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

At least five people have died and another two dozen were injured after an apartment building collapsed in the Egyptian capital.

Rescue workers are looking for any survivors trapped under rubble of the nine-storey building in the el-Salam neighbourhood of Cairo.

Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate, said at least 24 people were injured and had been taken to hospital.

Police cordoned off the area, and workers were seen using bulldozers to clear away debris.

At least five people died after the collapse in the capital’s el-Salam neighbourhood (AP)

It is not immediately clear what caused the building’s collapse.

An engineering committee has been formed to examine the structural integrity of neighbouring buildings, Mr Abdel-Al said.