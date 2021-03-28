On this day in 2004: Sven-Goran Eriksson extends England contract

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sven-Goran Eriksson agreed a two-year extension to his England contract on this day in 2004.

Eriksson, who was already contracted up to the 2006 World Cup, committed himself through to the 2008 European Championship.

The Swede was emphatic in insisting that he would not be tempted to break his new deal, whoever came calling in the future.

Sven-Goran Eriksson took England to three major tournaments (Martin Rickett/PA)

Eriksson was forced to declare his hand after he was photographed in a secret meeting with Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon. He had also been linked with Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

At a spiky press conference, Eriksson defended his right as an ambitious manager to sound out other job opportunities.

But, when pressed, Eriksson was adamant that he would not be lured back into club management before 2008 having committed himself to England until then.

However, Eriksson eventually left his post after the 2006 World Cup. The Football Association had announced in January that he was to step down following damaging revelations in a newspaper.

Wayne Rooney’s red card was England’s defining image of the 2006 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

England went out of the World Cup on penalties after their quarter-final with Portugal ended 0-0. They lost skipper David Beckham to injury just after half-time and Wayne Rooney was sent off after 62 minutes for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.

It was the third time Eriksson had led the Three Lions to the quarter-final stage of a major tournament. He was succeeded by Steve McClaren.