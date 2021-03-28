Superb assist sees Sacramento Kings claim dramatic win over Cleveland Cavaliers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Sacramento Kings scored an unlikely win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when Harrison Barnes caught a pass from the opposite end of the court and sank a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Barnes, who scored 16 on the night, caught the pass from the opposite baseline and was successful from 26 feet as time expired to record a 100-98 victory.

De’Aaron Fox had 36 points and six assists – including the one to Barnes – as the Kings took their fourth win in a row.

The Utah Jazz started strongly and kept their foot on the pedal to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110.

The NBA-leading Jazz won their fifth game on the trot, the side opening up a 39-19 lead in the first quarter with Donovan Mitchell ending with 35 points.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double for the Washington Wizards – recording 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists – to help his side to a 106-92 win over the Detroit Pistons, while the New York Knicks saw off a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks 102-96.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets won their second game in four with a 129-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Zion Williamson scored 38 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans to a 112-103 win over the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs saw off the Chicago Bulls 120-104.

Jayson Tatum hit 27 points for the Boston Celtics in a 111-94 conquest of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth in a row with a 122-112 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.