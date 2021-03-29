The sporting weekend in pictures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harry Kane’s first international goal in 16 months helped England on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory in Albania as World Cup qualification continued without a hitch for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Scotland came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Israel in Tel Aviv, but the Republic of Ireland suffered an embarrassing home defeat to Luxembourg.

In the domestic game, Manchester United Women celebrated their first match at Old Trafford with a valuable 2-0 victory over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Away from the football, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton held off Max Verstappen in a thrilling finish to win the Bahrain Grand Prix, while France’s Victor Perez lost to eventual winner Billy Horschel in the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

England’s cricketers suffered a seven-run defeat in their third One Day International against India to lose the series 2-1, despite a brilliant 95 not out by Sam Curran.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.