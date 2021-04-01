Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

The Sun reports Manchester City want to bring Argentina forward Lionel Messi to the north west in the summer. The 31-year-old has yet to begin talks with Barcelona about a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of the current campaign. The paper says that despite reports in Spain saying City are no longer interested in Messi, the club continue to monitor him along with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is the subject of intense attention from clubs including Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea. Italian outlets claim the 22-year-old has recently rejected two contract extension offers from AC Milan and will become a free agent in the summer. The Mail notes that while Chelsea have recruited Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, Donnarumma’s acquisition would create stability for the club at the back for the next decade.

England’s Harry Kane wants to play in the Champions League (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Tottenham are reportedly not interested in parting ways with Harry Kane amid keen interest from both Manchester clubs. The 27-year-old is contracted in north London until 2024 but is understood to be chasing Champions League appearances which are at least two years away for Spurs. The Manchester Evening News says only ‘crazy money’ could convince Tottenham to let the England striker leave and they do not believe such an offer will be forthcoming.

Spurs have had their offer for teen talent Miguel Gutierrez knocked back, according to the Star which cites DefensaCentral. Real Madrid do not want to lose the 19-year-old defender as they believe he is close to first-team action at Bernabeu.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Donny Van De Beek: Manchester United will offer the 23-year-old Dutch midfielder to Juventus in a swap deal for France international Adrien Rabiot, the Express reports while referring to Italy’s Tuttosport.

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum is set to leave the club at the season’s end (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Georginio Wijnaldum: Marca says Barcelona are considered favourites to sign the 30-year-old defender when his contact at Anfield runs out in the summer. Chelsea, Juventus and Paris St Germain are also keen on bringing across the Liverpool player.