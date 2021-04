Christians are marking Good Friday this year amid signs the coronavirus crisis is winding down, with some religious sites open to limited numbers of faithful but none of the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the Holy Week leading up to Easter.

Christians attend a Good Friday service at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Prayagraj, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP) In the Philippines, streets were eerily quiet as the government implemented a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Aaron Favila/AP) Worshippers celebrate a Good Friday service at the Marktkirche in Hanover, Germany (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP) Christians carry a cross along the Via Dolorosa towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem’s old city (Ariel Schalit/AP) A server takes part in a Stations of the Cross service during the Good Friday service at the Roman Catholic Church in Rosebank, Johannesburg (Denis Farrell/AP) Nuns walk from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before the the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem’s Old City (Maya Alleruzzo/AP) Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit, centre, carries the holy cross at the Way of the Cross ceremony as part of the Holy Easter celebration, in the Sacre Coeur basilica, in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP) In France, a nationwide 7pm curfew is forcing parishes to move Good Friday ceremonies forward in the day (Thibault Camus/AP)