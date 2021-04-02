Saturday, April 3rd 2021 Show Links
Pep Guardiola: It’s impossible for Man City to sign a striker with these prices

by Press Association
April 2, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: April 2, 2021, 8:48 pm
Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City may not sign a striker this summer (John Walton/PA)
Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City may not sign a striker this summer (John Walton/PA)

Pep Guardiola claims it would be “impossible” for Manchester City to sign a big-money replacement striker for Sergio Aguero this summer.

The City boss has even suggested the club may not bring in a new centre forward at all.

The announcement this week that Aguero, City’s record goalscorer, is to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season has intensified speculation linking the club with Borussia Dortmund’s prolific Erling Haaland.

