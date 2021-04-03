Survivors sought after deadly building collapse in Bangkok

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

At least three people have been killed after a three-storey house collapsed in Bangkok following a fire.

An unknown number of people are still trapped under the rubble, local police said.

Two of the fatalities were volunteer rescue workers who were helping to put out the fire, with the third confirmed victim being one of the residents, according to officials.

A few other people including rescue workers were trapped under the building after it collapsed, and efforts were under way to reach them.

Bangkok governor Asawin Kwanmuang told media: “I believe that there might be people who are trapped inside who are alive.”

The structure could be at risk of further collapses (AP)

He said rescue efforts are proceeding cautiously due to fears that there could be another collapse.

One person was already rescued, Mr Asawin said, and workers were trying to get to one other person.

A volunteer rescue worker told local news broadcaster Thai PBS that he was spraying water onto the building’s balcony when he sensed that something was wrong.

Officials from the disaster prevention department soon ordered everyone to leave the house.

Somchai Bowornlarp added: “Some left but others who were inside holding the hose couldn’t leave because they had to wait for the water to be turned off first.

“At that moment, the building collapsed in front of me. I was lucky I did not get hurt.”

Video footage captured the moment the building came crashing down, as a number of rescue workers were standing outside.

Earlier footage showed flames raging throughout all three floors as a man sprayed the building’s exterior with a single hose.