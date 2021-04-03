Real Madrid keep pressure on at the top with win over Eibar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Real Madrid kept their LaLiga title challenge on track with a 2-0 home win over Eibar.

Goals in each half from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema saw Real go above Barcelona into second, three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Lowly Eibar had the first opportunity when Pape Diop’s shot from outside the box was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

💪🤍 BACK WITH A WIN! pic.twitter.com/mvBjstoCGX — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 3, 2021

Moments later Benzema’s effort was kept out by Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Real, without injured defender Sergio Ramos, soon began to dominate and Benzema put a header wide from an Isco corner.

Asensio was inches away from giving them the lead when his free-kick came back off the crossbar.

😍🌧️ WHO ELSE?🎯 @Benzema now has 9 goals in his last 7 matches! pic.twitter.com/CP41D3wbhn — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 3, 2021

The Spain forward also had a goal disallowed for offside, but he made the breakthrough four minutes before half-time, taking Casemiro’s pass and slotting past Dmitrovic from the 18-yard line.

Asensio was denied by Dmitrovic and Benzema planted a header over before Real doubled their lead in the 73rd minute.

Vinicius Junior was the provider with the cross for Benzema to head home his ninth goal in his last seven appearances.