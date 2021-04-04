Davinson Sanchez racially abused online while Valencia stage mid-game walk-off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has been subjected to racial abuse on social media following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

The 24-year-old Colombian endured a difficult afternoon as Spurs’ Champions League hopes suffered a further blow at St James’ Park.

He posted a picture on his Instagram Stories after the match showing a series of monkey emojis that he had been sent, and wrote “Nothing changes” alongside a sleeping emoji.

Davinson Sanchez published racist messages he had been sent (Instagram)

Spurs offered support to their centre-back in a tweet which read: “We are disgusted by the racist messages received by Davinson Sanchez today and are calling on social media platforms to take action. We stand with you, @daosanchez26, and all those continuing to suffer abuse online.”

In Spain, meanwhile, Valencia’s players left the pitch in protest during their LaLiga match at Cadiz after a racist comment was allegedly made to defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

Diakhaby reacted furiously following a clash with Cadiz defender Cala during the first half of the match at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

After remonstrating with the referee, Diakhaby led Valencia’s players off the pitch.

𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿 The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.#CádizValencia — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

They subsequently decided to come back and continue the match, with the club tweeting: “NO TO RACISM. The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.

“We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his team-mates return to the pitch. WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR.”

Diakhaby did not return, with Hugo Guillamon coming on in his place, but Cala remained in the Cadiz line-up and the hosts went on to record a 2-1 victory.

Valencia later released a statement saying the players only went back onto the pitch because of the threat of a sanction for not completing the game and expressed disappointment that it was left to them to take action.

West Bromwich Albion has contacted West Midlands Police to report racist social media posts directed at Callum Robinson. We are appalled by the despicable messages and will offer Callum the help and support he may require in response to the incident. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 3, 2021

The statement read: “We are proud of the support that Diakhaby received from his team-mates, and of the decision taken to leave the field of play together.

“We trust that the matter will be investigated. We are disappointed that no official decision was taken.

“The club does not ask the players to return to the pitch. The referee informed the players of the consequences of not going back out onto the field of play. The players, forced to play under threat of penalty after the racist insults and the yellow card to Diakhaby, decide to return to the pitch.

Kemar Roofe of Rangers has also been subjected to racist abuse (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The events of today should not be repeated ever again on a football pitch. Valencia CF strongly oppose racism in all forms and stands with Diakhaby.

“Today is a sad day for our sport. Today was not a loss in a game. It was a loss of respect, a loss of the spirit of football and sport.”

Cadiz coach Alvaro Cervera defended his player, saying on cadizcf.com: “It’s the first time something like this has happened to us and we did not know how to react.

“There was a lot of confusion, but Cala insists he did not insult him. We’re a faithful, honest team and we don’t do this kind of stuff. That’s what I can say.”

On Saturday, West Brom’s Callum Robinson was sent racist abuse online following his starring role in his side’s victory at Chelsea. Albion confirmed the matter had been reported to police.

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe also highlighted disgusting messages sent to him, writing on Instagram: “I wonder if you tag @instagram @europaleague in the comments they will see it and take notice?”