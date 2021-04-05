Glenn Close hails ‘special year’ at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hollywood star Glenn Close said being able to “hang out” virtually with fellow nominees at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards was a “very special 20 minutes or so”.

The actress, 74, was nominated in the female actor in a supporting role category for Netflix film Hillbilly Elegy.

The prize was won by Minari star Youn Yuh-jung, who made history as the first Asian winner of an individual SAG Award in a motion picture category.

In an Instagram post, Close wrote: “My blissful thanks to the Oscar de la Renta team for the effortlessly gorgeous gown I wore at home for the SAG AWARDS. Thank you! Thank you! Pip loves it.

“The Male and Female Supporting Actors got to hang out with each other in a Chat Room before our categories came up. It was a very special 20 minutes or so.

“The truth is we would never have hung out like that before. We would have been sitting at different tables in a very big room and would have been lucky to see each other at all. So this year was special.

“I am so deeply honored that my peers deemed my work this year worthy of recognition. That means more to me than anything. I love my fellow actors and am constantly inspired by them–how we have to trust and collaborate and drown in each others’ eyes.

“And my congratulations to Youn Yuh-Jung for her beautiful performance in MINARI. She is the heart of the movie. I was thrilled to meet her on Zoom. Congratulations EVERYONE and on to the challenges of this year!”

Other nominees in the category included Borat’s Maria Bakalova, The Father star Olivia Colman and Helena Zengel for News Of The World.

British actor Daniel Kaluuya triumphed in the supporting actor category for his role as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.