Michael Van Gerwen has to dig deep for a point as Premier League gets under way

Five-time winner Michael Van Gerwen had to dig deep for a point as the Unibet Premier League began without world champion Gerwyn Price.

Price had to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19, with James Wade taking his place in the tournament at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Three-time world champion Van Gerwen found himself trailing 6-5 to debutant Dimitri Van Den Bergh, with the Belgian throwing for the match.

Never count out Michael van Gerwen… A 101 finish to salvage a draw against the throw and take a point off Dimitri Van den Bergh. pic.twitter.com/Cpc7qwa3Re — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 5, 2021

However, Van Gerwen completed a 12-dart finish in the last leg to ensure four of the opening night’s five contests finished all square.

“You can never be happy with a point,” Van Gerwen told Sky Sports. “Overall I can’t be too unhappy with my game – I played OK I think.

“Of course there’s more in the tank and there’s more to come.

“I feel good and I want to do even more tomorrow. I always try to aim for the best and it’s not always possible.”

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛 Gary Anderson takes out a stunning 156 to secure a draw against James Wade! The third draw of the night in Milton Keynes pic.twitter.com/GGzxQrURi4 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 5, 2021

Wade almost made a perfect start after being elevated from standby, with Gary Anderson taking out 156 in the final leg to deny him victory in a 6-6 draw.

Peter Wright also had to settle for a 6-6 draw against newcomer Jonny Clayton.

The first four legs went against the throw in a high-quality contest before good finishing put Wright 5-3 up.

However, despite hitting all six of his throws at double, Wright was denied after throwing just seven with his opening set of darts in the 10th leg and failing to hold.

Four legs down, four won against the throw. Peter Wright averaging 107 and is 100% on the doubles. Some standard this! pic.twitter.com/hzWFI0rVZU — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 5, 2021

Wales’ Clayton missed a bullseye that would have given him a 161 checkout for a 6-5 lead but did hold throw in the 12th leg to claim a deserved point.

Rob Cross and Jose De Sousa also played out a draw, while Nathan Aspinall thrashed Glen Durrant 7-3 in the night’s opening contest to gain a modicum of revenge for his defeat to the same opponent in last year’s Premier League final.

Van Gerwen takes on Wright in the pick of Tuesday night’s games.