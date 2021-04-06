In Video: Easter bunny visits White House press room

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The pandemic may have put paid to the White House Easter egg roll – but the Easter bunny still took part in seasonal festivities.

The careful cunicular creature wore a mask and respected social distancing while distributing chocolate treats to journalists in the White House, under the supervision of press secretary Jen Psaki.

The seasonal character also made an appearance on the Blue Room balcony of the White House with president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.