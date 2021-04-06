Conor Benn focuses on Samuel Vargas despite the prize that awaits

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Conor Benn has his sights set on a huge domestic fight with either Amir Khan or Kell Brook should he get past Samuel Vargas.

However, the 24-year-old welterweight insists he is not overlooking Vargas as he prepares to defend his WBA continental title on Saturday night.

Benn (17-0, 11 KOs) is a rising star in the 147lbs division and produced a career-best performance in his last fight in November, overcoming Germany’s former IBO world champion Sebastian Formella with a unanimous points decision over 10 rounds.

Vargas represents another step up in class. The Colombian is a 39-fight veteran who has shared a ring with some illustrious opposition, including Errol Spence, Danny Garcia and Khan.

Benn knows a win would further enhance his reputation but the undefeated Essex fighter is refusing to look any further than Saturday night.

“I can’t jump the gun. I did that once before and hit the deck twice in the first round. I’ve got my hands full on Saturday night and I’m not overlooking Vargas,” said Benn.

“He has been in with some of the best fighters of our generation. He’s going to bring everything he knows. He’s going to bring his 30-odd fight experience. He’s going to bring it all, he’s going to bring the heat and it is going to be a tough fight while it lasts.

“But let me get through Saturday night and then maybe we can talk about a big domestic fight – the Amir Khans, the Kell Brooks.

“Amir Khan was a fighter I looked up to and so was Kell Brook – #idolsbecomerivals and all that.”

Benn went the distance in his most rounded and skilful display so far against Formella.

Conor Benn knows what is at stake on Saturday (Paul Harding/PA)

Saturday will be his first fight scheduled for 12 rounds and while he admits he would like to get that experience under his belt, “The Destroyer” believes he is capable of knocking out his more experienced rival.

“I haven’t got to knock them out to win anymore because I’m a good boxer who can bang and punch and flick through the gears,” said Benn.

“So if he wants to meet in the middle, we can go at it. If he wants to move, I will hunt him down. I believe I am the quicker, more explosive – way more explosive – talented, skilled fighter and all-round better package.

“I do believe it could go to points. The stoppage could come but it doesn’t really matter to me. This is my first 12-rounder so I would like to get the 12 under my belt but I would also like to have an early night and get a curry down me!”