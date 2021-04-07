Steph Curry gets hot as Golden State Warriors edge past Milwaukee Bucks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Steph Curry scored 41 points to help the Golden State Warriors to a 122-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The point guard sunk one of his five three-pointers with just over a minute left to play to put the Warriors in front, and two free-throws with 7.7 seconds left from Kelly Oubre Jr. put the Warriors up by one.

The Bucks, without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, had a chance to win it at the death but Pat Connaughton missed from eight feet.

41 PTS 14-21 FG5-10 3FG Stephen Curry got buckets tonight 👏@UAbasketball || Second Look pic.twitter.com/Xl8Ho3eRdz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 7, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks scored each of their 11 three-point efforts in the third quarter – setting an NBA record for most attempts made in a quarter without a miss – in an emphatic 123-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers built a 34-point lead early over the Toronto Raptors and held on for a 110-101 victory.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points as the Philadelphia 76ers saw off divisional rivals the Boston Celtics 106-96, with Danny Green adding 17 points.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-97, and Paul George scored 36 points and Kawhi Leonard added 29 as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-116.

The Miami Heat lost their first game in five, going down 124-112 to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Denver Nuggets saw off the Detroit Pistons 134-119.